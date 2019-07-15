Value of exports through Abu Dhabi ports up, imports down in Q1 2019: SACD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) The value of exports through Abu Dhabi ports increased by 14.8% from AED 24.0 billion in Q1 2018 to AED 27.6 billion in the same period of 2019, according to official figures released by Statistic Centre – Abu Dhabi, SCAD, on Sunday.

''The business sector rose by AED 2.7 billion (11.7%), the government sector by AED 496.3 million (1,887.1%), and the individual sector by 67.8% compared with the same period of 2018,'' statistics of the exporters’ and importers’ register – Q1 2019 showed.

Value of exports decreased by AED 1.1 billion (3.9%) during Q1 2019 compared with Q4 2018. This was as a result of decreases in the value of the business sector and government sector by 4.3% and 11.7% respectively, while the value of the individual sector increased by 18.4% over the same period.

The value of imports, the statistical report said, decreased by 7.7% from AED 26.2 billion in Q1 2018 to AED 24.2 billion in Q1 2019. The business sector decreased by AED 4.1 billion (16.8%) and the individual sector by AED 61.0 million (33.7%), while the value of the government sector increased by 156.3% during the same period.

Imports values decreased by AED 3.2 billion (11.8%) during Q1 2019 compared with Q4 2018. This was the result of decreases in the value of the business sector, individual sector by 17.1%, and 34.6% respectively, while the value of the government sector increased by 41.

7% over the same period.

The top five countries represented 83.2% of total exports by the individual sector. Saudi Arabia was the top destination, with a value of AED 295.4 million, followed by Bangladesh, Yemen, Oman, and Sudan.

Italy was the main source of imports by the same sector, with a value of AED 19.2 million, followed by Japan, Oman, Germany, and United Kingdom, with an accumulated 62.4% of the total for this sector.

Overall, the largest country by destination for business sector exports was Saudi Arabia, which attracted exports from Abu Dhabi worth AED 9.4 billion, it was followed by Kuwait, China, India and Kingdome of Bahrain, with 63.1% of the total business sector export.

By contrast, the top five countries contributed 52.1% of total imports of the same sector. Saudi Arabia was the largest country by origin with AED 3.1 billion, followed by Japan, United States of America, Congo and China.

The top five countries accounted for 98.4% of the total exports by the government sector. Greece ranked first in terms of value, with exports worth AED 467.2 million, followed by Tunisia, United States of America, Italy, Ethiopia and France.

Russian Federation ranked first in imports by the same sector with a value of AED 1.9 billion, followed by France, United States of America, Italy and Spain, while these five countries represented 95.1% of the total value of imports by this sector.