Value Of Real Estate Transactions In Ajman Reached AED1.4 Billion In July 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 03:15 PM

Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED1.4 billion in July 2023

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2023) Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, said that real estate transactions during July 2023 recorded a growth of 52 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

July witnessed the registration of 948 real estate transactions with a total value of AED1.4 billion, while the total trading volume was estimated at AED1.03 billion, and "Al Nakhil 2" recorded the highest sales value at AED136 million, he added.

Al Muhairi stressed that the real estate market in Ajman continued its upward trajectory, recording exceptional figures due to its ideal investment advantages and its attractive and encouraging business environment for investors.

The real estate boom reflects the overall boom witnessed by the emirate in various vital sectors due to the leadership’s insightful vision and its supportive decisions, which significantly contributed to enhancing Ajman's attractiveness and ensuring its success in attracting more foreign investments, he further added.

He then pointed out that the department recorded 144 mortgage transactions with a total value of AED177 million, with the highest mortgage value being AED9.16 million in the "Al Rashidiya 1" area, and "Al Yasmeen" neighbourhood topped the list of most popular neighbourhoods, followed by "Al Zahya" and "Al Helio 2."

