Value Of UAE Non-oil Trade In First Half Of 2019 Amounts To AED786 Billion

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 06:45 PM

Value of UAE non-oil trade in first half of 2019 amounts to AED786 billion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The total value of the UAE’s non-oil trade in the first half of 2019 increased to AED786 billion, a 3.3 percent growth compared to AED760.5 billion in the first half of 2018, according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA.

The FCSA’s figures also showed that all non-oil-related trade indexes in the UAE improved in the first half of 2019, led by export and re-export trade indexes.

The International Merchandise Trade Statistics is a specialised and comprehensive collection of data that provides official statistics on merchandise movements between countries and regions, and the continued interest in international merchandise trade is due to its critical role in achieving economic development.

The value of re-exports increased in the first half of 2019 to AED226.2 billion, a 3 percent increase compared to AED219.8 billion in the same period of 2018.

The value of exports amounted to AED341.9 billion in the first half of 2019, a 6 percent increase compared to AED322.4 billion in the same period of 2018.

The value of imports amounted to AED444 billion in the first half of 2019, a 1.4 percent increase compared to AED438 billion in the same period of 2018.

