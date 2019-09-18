UrduPoint.com
Values Of Human Fraternity Document Presented At Human Rights Council

Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) An event to promote awareness on the principles of the Human Fraternity Document was recently held on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council currently running in Geneva.

The Permanent Mission of the UAE to the United Nations in Geneva organised the event to define the Document signed by His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and the His Eminence Dr. Ahmad Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif in Abu Dhabi last February. It was held in collaboration with the permanent representatives of Egypt, the Holy See and the Knights of Malta.

The Human Fraternity Document aims to strengthen human relations and build bridges of communication, harmony and love among peoples.

Ambassador Obaid Salem Saeed Al Zaabi, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, reaffirmed the UAE's support for the spirit and values of the Document - also known as the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together - and the values it calls for.

He said the Document stresses the crucial responsibility of governments in promoting integration and peaceful coexistence; and highlights the importance of prevention and addresses the root causes of extremism and intolerance.

Speaking about how the Document's values complement those of the UN, Dr. Sultan Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, said, "The Document's principles are in full conformity with the principles of human rights and are in line with the UN's principles of equality and non-discrimination based on religion or belief."

