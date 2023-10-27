Open Menu

Values Of International Parliamentary Work Are Based On Dialogue, Resolving Differences: Ali Al Nuaimi

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Values of international parliamentary work are based on dialogue, resolving differences: Ali Al Nuaimi

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2023) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), stated that the United Arab Emirates is a homeland of love, peace, coexistence, and positive partnerships.

In a speech in the 147th Assembly of the IPU, Al Nuaimi said, "In our beloved UAE, we firmly believe that peace is the key to prosperity for all. We are well aware that conflicts and crises never lead to true victories; ultimately, everyone loses. That's why I earnestly implore you to join us in rising above our differences. Let's always be a part of the solution, acting as unifying forces instead of dividers. We are currently facing multiple crises, including the ongoing crises in Gaza and Ukraine, among others,"

He underlined, “Our presence here is to establish our collective stance, recognising our responsibility to prevent bloodshed and champion justice and equality. We are also committed to forging a brighter future for the generations to come, a future founded on harmonious coexistence.

In light of recent events, we have witnessed the manipulation of divisive and hateful rhetoric, with religion being misused to create discord and fragmentation. This kind of discourse, once disseminated, takes years, if not decades, to heal. Thus, let us keep the next generation in mind, pondering what legacy we leave to them and what we pass on to them. We bear the responsibility of being peacemakers.”

He emphasised that IPU members who have accepted its values, principles, and basic system should commit to them.

Dr. Al Nuaimi added, "We are now witnessing speeches that do not align with the United Nations Charter, the Charter of Human Rights, or international humanitarian law, and they also do not align with the Inter-Parliamentary Union's charter. We must think as a family and take responsibility as one team. We must return to our people and to the world with a message that we raise the flag of peace, desiring security, stability, and prosperity for all without exception."

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Ukraine Gaza UAE Ipu Rashid Lead United Arab Emirates Family All Love

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

2 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

4 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

5 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

5 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

6 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

6 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

6 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

7 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

7 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East