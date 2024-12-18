Vanuatu Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 14 As Rescuers Search For Survivors
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 10:30 AM
VANUATU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Rescuers in Vanuatu searched on Wednesday for people trapped under rubble a day after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific nation's capital, Port Vila, killing 14 people and damaging commercial buildings, embassies and a hospital.
More than 200 people have been injured, with rescue efforts focused on two buildings that collapsed, Vanuatu Police Commissioner Robson Iavro said in a video message.
Three people trapped in a collapsed building were communicating with rescuers, he said. "We believe there are more stuck inside," Iavro said.
Footage posted on social media showed vehicles crushed under the debris, boulders strewn across a highway and landslides near Port Vila's international shipping terminal.
Concrete pillars on a building hosting foreign missions in the capital, including the US, British, French and New Zealand embassies, collapsed in the powerful quake.
Power, water and communications remain disrupted, government and energy officials said. Triage tents have been set up outside Port Vila's hospital to manage the influx of patients.
Several aftershocks, including one of magnitude 6.1, rattled Vanuatu overnight.
Caretaker Prime Minister Charlot Salwai said a national disaster committee had declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew for seven days in the worst-affected areas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7
15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..
Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak
Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns
More Stories From Middle East
-
Vanuatu earthquake death toll rises to 14 as rescuers search for survivors4 minutes ago
-
Return of two NASA astronauts to Earth delayed again49 minutes ago
-
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Borders9 hours ago
-
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank9 hours ago
-
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar9 hours ago
-
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates9 hours ago
-
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador11 hours ago
-
Minister of Climate Change and Environment attends ICBA's 25th Jubilee celebration14 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery system at Dubai Silico ..14 hours ago
-
GCAA launches Safety Strategy for Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre for 2024-202614 hours ago
-
Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its Indian counterpart15 hours ago
-
Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects15 hours ago