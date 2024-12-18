Open Menu

Vanuatu Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 14 As Rescuers Search For Survivors

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Vanuatu earthquake death toll rises to 14 as rescuers search for survivors

VANUATU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Rescuers in Vanuatu searched on Wednesday for people trapped under rubble a day after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific nation's capital, Port Vila, killing 14 people and damaging commercial buildings, embassies and a hospital.

More than 200 people have been injured, with rescue efforts focused on two buildings that collapsed, Vanuatu Police Commissioner Robson Iavro said in a video message.

Three people trapped in a collapsed building were communicating with rescuers, he said. "We believe there are more stuck inside," Iavro said.

Footage posted on social media showed vehicles crushed under the debris, boulders strewn across a highway and landslides near Port Vila's international shipping terminal.

Concrete pillars on a building hosting foreign missions in the capital, including the US, British, French and New Zealand embassies, collapsed in the powerful quake.

Power, water and communications remain disrupted, government and energy officials said. Triage tents have been set up outside Port Vila's hospital to manage the influx of patients.

Several aftershocks, including one of magnitude 6.1, rattled Vanuatu overnight.

Caretaker Prime Minister Charlot Salwai said a national disaster committee had declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew for seven days in the worst-affected areas.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Prime Minister Police Water Social Media Vehicles Port Vila Vanuatu Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

2 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

9 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

9 hours ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

9 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

9 hours ago
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassado ..

UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador

11 hours ago
 Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushr ..

Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7

11 hours ago
 15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school sh ..

15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..

11 hours ago
 Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new pe ..

Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak

11 hours ago
 Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy P ..

Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East