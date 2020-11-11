UrduPoint.com
Vanuatu Island Reports First Case Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:45 AM

Vanuatu island reports first case of COVID-19

PORT VILLA, Vanuatu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) Health authorities in Vanuatu have announced the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the island country located in the South Pacific Ocean, which was of a few countries that were COVID-free until now.

The Ministry of Health said that a 23-year-old man who recently returned from the US tested positive for the virus while in quarantine.

"A case detected in quarantine is considered a border case and not an outbreak," the Ministry said in a statement, adding that health protocols were in place to contain the virus.

