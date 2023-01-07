UrduPoint.com

Various Programmes For Retirees Benefiting From SSSD

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Various programmes for retirees benefiting from SSSD

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) has developed a series of programmes for retirees, along with their families, who benefit from the department’s social security, intending to integrate them into their society, and strengthen ties and connections among family members.

Alia Al Zaabi, Director of the Social Aid Department at the SSSD, stated that the department implemented 17 programmes, including various entertainment workshops and activities such as field trips, in places like parks and farms. Each time, the department targets approximately 20 beneficiaries to participate in events and programmes.

