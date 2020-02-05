Vatican highlights anniversary celebration of 'Document on Human Fraternity' in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Vatican News, the press of the Holy See, has highlighted the celebrations that took place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the signing of the 'Human Fraternity Document', calling the gathering which included religious leaders and students from around the world at the Manarat al Saadiyat a "historical anniversary celebration."

The report titled "Celebration in Abu Dhabi of the 1st anniversary of the Document on Human Fraternity", noted the speakers at the event, that included the Secretary of the Higher Committee implementing the document, Judge Mohammed Abdel Salam, and Patriarch Bartholomew I, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople and the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Judge Mohammed Abdel Salam said that the Document on Human Fraternity was signed by two great international icons, and now, other voices need to be added to theirs, and that other collaborators are needed to make the Document "real."

Patriarch Bartholomew I noted that peace requires "struggle and patience," the report said.

Furthermore, Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, Personal Secretary of Pope Francis and Member of the Higher Committee for the implementation of the Human Fraternity Document, revealed that Pope Francis had donated the full amount of the award that he had received last year (the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity) to the Rohingya people in Myanmar.

Vatican news also noted the presence of six people with extraordinary courage at the celebrations, who embraced various ideals of human fraternity, including Latifah Ibn Ziaten, Founder of Imad Association for Youth and Peace, who lost her son to an act of terrorism and who transformed her sorrow by reaching out to young people, and Leymah Gbowee, Nobel Peace prize Laureate and peace advocate who helped bring peace to her native Liberia.

Both His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church greeted attendees via a pre-recorded video message.

The Human Fraternity Document - the Abu Dhabi Declaration - issued in February 2019 was a joint declaration of efforts to unite humanity and work towards world peace to ensure that future generations can live in an atmosphere of mutual respect and healthy coexistence. It was signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, during the Papal's historic visit to the UAE.

In conclusion, Vatican News noted the announcement made by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation during the event that the 'Zayed Award for Human Fraternity', which was presented last year to Pope Francis and the Grand Imam, will be given out on an annual basis.