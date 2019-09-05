UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vehicle Registration Open For Abu Dhabi Road Toll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:45 PM

Vehicle registration open for Abu Dhabi road toll

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) Car owners in Abu Dhabi can now register their vehicles in preparation for the Abu Dhabi Toll System which will be activated on 15th October 2019.

The Department of Transport - Abu Dhabi (DoT) and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) today said registration can be processed via the DoT website or any Abu Dhabi Government Services Centres (Tamm).

Four toll gates have been installed on Abu Dhab's major bridges - Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Bridge, Al Maqtaa Bridge and Mussafah Bridge - in a move set to reduce traffic congestion and raise the efficiency of the local transport sector.

The next phase of the registration process will involve company vehicles and fleets, which will be announced in the near future.

The toll system registration is obligatory for anyone who wishes to use roads leading to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Registration can be completed through the DoT website, https://dot.gov.abudhabi, using the Emirates ID.

All vehicles registered in the Emirate before 15th October 2019 will be automatically registered free of charge. Users will receive a text message on the mobile number registered with Abu Dhabi Police, along with the account details.

Vehicles registered after 15th October 2019 will be subjected to a AED100 registration fee.

Users of cars registered in other emirates, can also log into their accounts on the website and register for the toll system subject to a registration fee of AED100 per vehicle (AED50 as registration fee and AED50 to be credited to the account) before crossing the toll gates.

Non-registered vehicles crossing toll gates will be granted a ten day grace period to register after which a AED100 fine will be issued daily, reaching a maximum of AED10,000.

Toll charges will be AED4 for peak hours per pass from Saturday to Thursday (7am - 9am and 5pm - 7pm). During off-peak hours, on Fridays, and during public holidays, the toll fee will be AED2 for each pass. The toll collection system will be operational 24/7, and will charge a daily maximum fee of AED16 per vehicle.

For further updates on registration formalities, car owners can follow ITC on social media pages (@ITCAbuDhabi), enquire through the free ITC Contact Centre hotline 80088888, or the free Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre hotline 800555.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Social Media Holidays Company Abu Dhabi Fine Vehicles Vehicle Car Traffic October 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Two died and 10 injured in two road accidents in T ..

31 minutes ago

Curfew, communication blackout in IOK enter 2nd mo ..

31 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

31 minutes ago

Russia, China May Create Engine on Basis of PD-35 ..

50 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek, Japan's Saibu Gas Agree to Creat ..

56 minutes ago

Russian Direct Investment Fund Joins Forces With R ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.