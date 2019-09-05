Vehicle registration open for Abu Dhabi road toll

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) Car owners in Abu Dhabi can now register their vehicles in preparation for the Abu Dhabi Toll System which will be activated on 15th October 2019.

The Department of Transport - Abu Dhabi (DoT) and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) today said registration can be processed via the DoT website or any Abu Dhabi Government Services Centres (Tamm).

Four toll gates have been installed on Abu Dhab's major bridges - Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Bridge, Al Maqtaa Bridge and Mussafah Bridge - in a move set to reduce traffic congestion and raise the efficiency of the local transport sector.

The next phase of the registration process will involve company vehicles and fleets, which will be announced in the near future.

The toll system registration is obligatory for anyone who wishes to use roads leading to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Registration can be completed through the DoT website, https://dot.gov.abudhabi, using the Emirates ID.

All vehicles registered in the Emirate before 15th October 2019 will be automatically registered free of charge. Users will receive a text message on the mobile number registered with Abu Dhabi Police, along with the account details.

Vehicles registered after 15th October 2019 will be subjected to a AED100 registration fee.

Users of cars registered in other emirates, can also log into their accounts on the website and register for the toll system subject to a registration fee of AED100 per vehicle (AED50 as registration fee and AED50 to be credited to the account) before crossing the toll gates.

Non-registered vehicles crossing toll gates will be granted a ten day grace period to register after which a AED100 fine will be issued daily, reaching a maximum of AED10,000.

Toll charges will be AED4 for peak hours per pass from Saturday to Thursday (7am - 9am and 5pm - 7pm). During off-peak hours, on Fridays, and during public holidays, the toll fee will be AED2 for each pass. The toll collection system will be operational 24/7, and will charge a daily maximum fee of AED16 per vehicle.

For further updates on registration formalities, car owners can follow ITC on social media pages (@ITCAbuDhabi), enquire through the free ITC Contact Centre hotline 80088888, or the free Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre hotline 800555.