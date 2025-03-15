Vehicle Targeted By Israeli Drone In Gaza Despite Ceasefire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 11:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) GAZA, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – An Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, despite the ceasefire agreement in the strip being in effect since January 19, 2025, according to Palestinians sources.
The bombing resulted in the killing of nine people, including two journalists.
