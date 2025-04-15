(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) PARIS, 15th April, 2025 (WAM) – From 10 to 25 May, the ‘Mosul, an Architectural Renaissance’ exhibition will open to the public, hosted within the prestigious and monumental halls of the Biblioteca Nazionale Marciana. Visitors will be discover how UNESCO led the reconstruction of emblematic monuments in the Iraqi city.

‘’Architecture plays an essential role in building strong ties between communities and creating a shared society. UNESCO's initiative to revive the spirit of Mosul, whose emblematic worksites have just been completed, is yet another reminder of just how important this art form is for communities to recover after a tragedy and come together around a shared history. Through this exhibition, visitors will be able to discover not only the technical challenges posed by reconstruction, but also the human endeavour that made it possible,'' said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

This exhibition will highlight the ‘Revive the Spirit of Mosul’ initiative, the largest reconstruction programme led directly by UNESCO since its creation. It has enabled the rehabilitation and reconstruction of emblematic sites including the Al-Nouri Mosque and its Al-Hadba minaret, the Our Lady of the Hour Convent and its House of prayer, the Al-Tahera Church, as well as 124 heritage houses and buildings in the Old City of Mosul.

Through models, technical documents, photos and videos, the exhibition will present the different stages of reconstruction and the technical challenges that were overcome. It will also highlight the traditional skills used by workers and craftsmen to rebuild these sites to their original state, while training a new generation of Iraqi restorers, engineers and architects. It will also pay tribute to the uniquely diverse identity of Mosul, which for more than 2,500 years was a meeting point for different religious and cultural communities.

The exhibition will provide an opportunity to highlight the human aspect of this historic project, born from the aspirations of the local population and made possible by UNESCO's mobilization of the international community. Finally, it will highlight how the initiative “Revive the Spirit of Mosul” can become a model for post-conflict reconstructions elsewhere in the world.