Open Menu

Venice Biennale 2025: UNESCO Honours Mosul's Architectural Renaissance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 01:15 AM

Venice Biennale 2025: UNESCO honours Mosul's architectural renaissance

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) PARIS, 15th April, 2025 (WAM) – From 10 to 25 May, the ‘Mosul, an Architectural Renaissance’ exhibition will open to the public, hosted within the prestigious and monumental halls of the Biblioteca Nazionale Marciana. Visitors will be discover how UNESCO led the reconstruction of emblematic monuments in the Iraqi city.

‘’Architecture plays an essential role in building strong ties between communities and creating a shared society. UNESCO's initiative to revive the spirit of Mosul, whose emblematic worksites have just been completed, is yet another reminder of just how important this art form is for communities to recover after a tragedy and come together around a shared history. Through this exhibition, visitors will be able to discover not only the technical challenges posed by reconstruction, but also the human endeavour that made it possible,'' said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

This exhibition will highlight the ‘Revive the Spirit of Mosul’ initiative, the largest reconstruction programme led directly by UNESCO since its creation. It has enabled the rehabilitation and reconstruction of emblematic sites including the Al-Nouri Mosque and its Al-Hadba minaret, the Our Lady of the Hour Convent and its House of prayer, the Al-Tahera Church, as well as 124 heritage houses and buildings in the Old City of Mosul.

Through models, technical documents, photos and videos, the exhibition will present the different stages of reconstruction and the technical challenges that were overcome. It will also highlight the traditional skills used by workers and craftsmen to rebuild these sites to their original state, while training a new generation of Iraqi restorers, engineers and architects. It will also pay tribute to the uniquely diverse identity of Mosul, which for more than 2,500 years was a meeting point for different religious and cultural communities.

The exhibition will provide an opportunity to highlight the human aspect of this historic project, born from the aspirations of the local population and made possible by UNESCO's mobilization of the international community. Finally, it will highlight how the initiative “Revive the Spirit of Mosul” can become a model for post-conflict reconstructions elsewhere in the world.

Related Topics

World Paris Mosul April May Prayer Mosque Church From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

51 minutes ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

1 hour ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

2 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

3 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

3 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

3 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

4 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

4 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East