Versa Aerospace named commercial operator of VRT300 UAV

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 27th November 2021 – The UAE-based Versa Aerospace has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Aeroter – one of the portfolio companies of the Strategic Development Fund (SDF), the investment arm of Tawazun Holding – for the civil/commercial operation of the VRT300 unmanned helicopter in the UAE.

Under the MOU, Versa Aerospace is working on developing a long-term relationship where Versa Aerospace will manage sales of VRT300 unmanned helicopters for commercial use in different countries of the region. Furthermore, Versa Aerospace is developing a proposal to design and develop a comprehensive training program where they would act as the Primary training provider for Aeroter’s unmanned platforms.

Versa Aerospace will leverage its experience of training expertise to develop a full suite of innovative and digitally integrated curriculum and courseware for the remote pilots of the future. The new training program will be based on the customer needs with unique operational and mission specific inputs ranging from light to heavy payloads.

"Signing this MOU is a huge step forward in the UAE’s logistics industry and will certainly usher in a new concept that reflects the UAE’s agile approach and adaptation to the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution," said George Prentzas, Chief Operating Officer of Versa Aerospace.

He further said that the commercial operation of this type of UAVs would disrupt the transport services market, indicating that the services will include domestic transport, as well as mail and document delivery.

"Entering into a strategic partnership with Aeroter, to leverage our experience and to continue contributing to the country’s drive for a knowledge-based economy. This partnership provides a great opportunity to further reinforce our company’s technical and commercial capabilities", said Keiwan Abdulrahman, UAS Operations Director of Versa Aerospace.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Jneibi, Investment Principal at SDF and board Director of Aeroter, said this potential partnership meets one of the goals of SDF in enabling the development of UAE based SMEs in strategic sectors by creating added In-Country Value, stemming for SDF’s local and global investments.

He added, We believe Versa Aerospace could be a good partner to support Aeroter in developing its market and sales network and providing its customer with the best training and support.

He said the delivery of VRT300 unmanned helicopters is expected to begin by the end of 2022.