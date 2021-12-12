UrduPoint.com

Verstappen Denies Perez Tow Only Reason He Took Pole In Abu Dhabi As He Looks Ahead To Crucial Title Showdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 01:00 AM

Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took pole in Abu Dhabi as he looks ahead to crucial title showdown

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) Max Verstappen topped qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit with an emphatic display on Saturday evening to put himself in pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the championship fight. But the Red Bull driver denied that a tow from team mate Sergio Perez was the sole reason he had clinched P1 over title rival Lewis Hamilton, according to the Official Formula 1 Website.

Verstappen set the benchmark of 1m22.109s to take pole by more than three-tenths over Mercedes rival Hamilton in the United Arab Emirates, thanks partly to an impressive show of Red Bull teamwork which saw Sergio Perez give his team mate a slipstream along the long back straight and the run-up to Turn 9.

However, while the Dutchman was thankful for his team mate’s tow, he downplayed the possible advantage he gained from it: "It was discussed before quali so yes it was very nice, nicely executed as well, but it’s not [the reason] whatever the gap was. I might have gained a tenth towards Turn 9; it’s not a massively long straight.

"But nevertheless, I mean, Checo’s a great team mate and a real pleasure to work with. So also, a big 'thank you' to him," he added, after Perez claimed P4 on the grid, one spot behind McLaren's Lando Norris.

The championship contender was on course to improve on his second Q3 flying run before backing out in the final few corners, and admitted that the tow was far more pronounced on his first flying run.

"Yes, for sure on that first run it was very nice and then on my second run I had a very good exit out of seven so I actually didn’t even lose time in that straight on my own following the cars, but for sure, in that first run, it was a nice tow.

"

Team Principal Christian Horner provided further insight into how Red Bull used the tow to match Mercedes on the straights and out-qualify them.

"We discussed the slipstream this morning," he said. "We lowered the downforce, it was the only way to match [Mercedes] on the straights. Q2 came more towards us, and then both runs in Q3 were exceptional. That tow, Checo working with his team mate; absolutely perfect teamwork today. I think that's one of Max's best laps of the year," he said.

However, Verstappen will run a contrary strategy to Hamilton on Sunday as the Red Bull driver switched to soft compounds for his fastest Q2 lap after locking up on mediums – although he was unfazed by the prospect of starting on the red-walled tyres.

"Well naturally it wasn’t [the plan] because I wanted to try and start on the medium but I flat-spotted that one. But I felt good yesterday on my long run on the soft so it wasn’t really a difficult decision to make to say: ‘Okay let’s just focus on the soft,’" he said.

Looking ahead to the crucial championship decider that will see Verstappen win if he outscores Hamilton on Sunday, the Dutchman concluded: "This is, of course what we wanted, but it’s never easy, especially with their [Mercedes’] form in the last few races. Now I’m just looking forward to tomorrow, because that’s of course the most important."

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Driver Mercedes Hamilton Nice United Arab Emirates Turkish Lira Sunday Christian From Best

Recent Stories

It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Ha ..

It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Hamilton says he couldn’t answ ..

15 minutes ago
 F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Zhou wins second Abu Dh ..

F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Zhou wins second Abu Dhabi Sprint Race

30 minutes ago
 Tourism growth in Dubai gathers pace with 4.88 mil ..

Tourism growth in Dubai gathers pace with 4.88 million visitors between January ..

1 hour ago
 Israel Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's ..

Israel Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's Nuclear Bomb Acquisition - Ga ..

25 minutes ago
 Meeting of Russia's Kozak, US' Donfried Planned fo ..

Meeting of Russia's Kozak, US' Donfried Planned for December 15 in Moscow - Sour ..

25 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.