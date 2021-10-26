UrduPoint.com

Vessel 'Mein Schiff' Arrives At Port Zayed Carrying 1,252 Vacationers, Marking Start Of Much-awaited Cruise Tourism Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The German vessel MEIN SCHIFF 6 arrived at Mina Zayed, today, with 1,252 vacationers onboard, signaling the start of a much-awaited cruise tourism season.

Inaugurated by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council in December 2015, the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal was developed by AD Ports Group as the first dedicated permanent cruise infrastructure in the Abu Dhabi Emirate.

The cruise terminal is situated in the heart of Abu Dhabi and operates from Zayed Port, the first commercial port in the emirate. Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal has established itself as a prime gateway for cruise visitors to experience fun-filled opportunities amid Abu Dhabi’s deep-rooted heritage and culture.

Spanning over 7,800 square metres, the spacious and modern terminal can host three vessels simultaneously via 900 metres of available berth space.

An extensive portfolio of services, such as airline check-in for onward travel and baggage services to ease transfers, meet the needs of visitors. Additionally, adjacent to the terminal, a vibrant retail and F&B hub, Marsa Mina, provides a taste of Arabian entertainment and hospitality, while health and safety and guest well-being remains a key focus across all terminal operations.

With world-class terminal operations and services, Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal offers the ultimate destination for international cruise lines and passengers.

Commenting on the phased return to normalcy, Noura Rashed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director - Cruise business, AD Ports Group, said, "AD Ports Group is delighted to see the resumption of cruise activities in Abu Dhabi, marking the beginning of the cruise season for 2021/2022.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all passengers, AD Ports Group has formulated a comprehensive management strategy and a cruise management plan that aligns with the emirate’s health protocols for international arrivals. In addition, we are also focusing on enhancing the visitor experience by offering a portfolio of services within the terminal. Our aim is to support the future growth of the emirate’s tourism economy and strengthen the UAE capital’s position as a world-class hub for maritime tourism."

For his part, Saif Al Mazrouei, Head of Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, "We are very excited to see the resumption of cruise activities in Abu Dhabi and to welcome visitors to the capital of the UAE once again. Our top priority remains the well-being of all travellers visiting our esteemed emirate, and to that end AD Ports Group’s implementation of a number of health and safety measures across the terminal, means that passengers can travel with confidence safe in the knowledge that every measure is being undertaken to ensure their good health during their stay in Abu Dhabi.

"At AD Ports Group, we remain fully committed to supporting and developing the UAE’s cruise industry and confident that the industry will continue to serve as a key contributing factor to the development of a diversified and sustainable economy within the heart of Abu Dhabi."

