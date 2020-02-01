UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice President Attends Crowning Of Hamdan Bin Mohammed As Winner Of Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:30 PM

Vice President attends crowning of Hamdan bin Mohammed as winner of Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup

AL ULA, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, held in Al-Ula Governorate in Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid cheered on as the Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum galloped to victory, finishing in 04:35:13 hours. In the second place came MRM Stables’ Saif Al Mazrouei followed by F3 Stables’ Saeed Al Harbi.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup is considered one of the most important events on the horse endurance race Calendar in the world. More than 200 riders representing 17 countries took part in the event.

The event was attended by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Chairman of the General sports Authority in Saudi Arabia; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai; and Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, CEO of Meydan Group.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Sports UAE Dubai Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Event Race

Recent Stories

Vice President attends crowning of Hamdan bin Moha ..

56 seconds ago

PTI govt has nothing to sale but poultry items: PP ..

2 minutes ago

Saeed Ghani welcomes holding of Adab Festival

2 minutes ago

Minister terms holding of Kabaddi World Cup histor ..

2 minutes ago

Snow festival kicked off in Galyat

2 minutes ago

Sports day to be arranged on Feb 5

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.