Vice President Of Brazil Receives UAE Ambassador

Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Antonio Hamilton Martins Mourão, Vice President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, has received Saleh Ahmad Salem Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil.

Mourão congratulated Al Suwaidi on his appointment as the UAE Ambassador to Brazil, stressing his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations across all sectors.

He also noted that the existing friendship between the two countries is continuously growing and that he looks forward to promoting environmental sustainability in Brazil through Expo 2020 Dubai.

Mourão wished the ambassador success in strengthening relations between the two friendly countries, emphasising his country's readiness to provide all possible support to help him perform his duties.

For his part, Al Suwaidi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Brazil, as well as his keenness to bolster bilateral ties in various areas.

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen Emirati-Brazilian ties with the aim of realising the aspirations of both peoples.

