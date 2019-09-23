UrduPoint.com
Vice President Of Colombia Receives UAE Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:00 PM

Vice President of Colombia receives UAE Ambassador

Vice President of Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramirez, received UAE Ambassador to Colombia, Salem Rashed Al Owais, at the Presidential Palace, where Ramirez expressed her keenness to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, which are witnessing notable growth

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) Vice President of Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramirez, received UAE Ambassador to Colombia, Salem Rashed Al Owais, at the Presidential Palace, where Ramirez expressed her keenness to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, which are witnessing notable growth.

Al Owais conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Vice President of Colombia and highlighted the UAE's stature as a strategic trade centre that supports business.

Al Owais hailed the confirmation of Colombia's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is predicted to host more than 190 participating countries and over 25 million visitors.

