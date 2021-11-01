Vice President of European Democracy and Demography Commission lauds Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Dubravka Šuica, Vice President of the European Commission for Democracy and Demography, lauded the Women's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the first such pavilion in World Expos’ history, noting that it is a source of inspiration and will support women’s empowerment efforts.

She made this statement during her official visit to the UAE to attend several events related to Urban and Rural Development Week at Expo 2020 Dubai and hold a number of bilateral meetings with Emirati officials.

During her visit to the Women's Pavilion, she explored the historic and contemporary achievements of women in all areas, in light of the significant progress witnessed by Arab and international communities.

The pavilion is also showcasing solutions and initiatives presented by women to address numerous challenges.

In her exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Šuica lauded the women's pavilion, which highlights key regional and international issues affecting women and helps achieve women’s empowerment in all areas.

She added she will speak today at an event at Expo 2020 Dubai covering a long-term vision for rural areas, including the impact of demographic changes on services delivery and access.