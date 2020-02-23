Victims of violence and human trafficking in Dubai to get free legal service

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, DFWAC, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Humaid Darwish Advocates & Legal Consultants to provide free legal services to the victims of violence and human trafficking, and to represent them in various types of civil, criminal or other legal courts of all degrees in the UAE.

The memorandum was signed by Afra Al Basti, Director-General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, and Lawyer Humaid Ghulam Darwish, Director of Humaid Darwish Advocates & Legal Consultants, at DFWAC’s Headquarters in Dubai in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

Under the agreement, the advocates will provide all legal services free of charge to the cases transferred to it from DFWAC, as a contribution to humanitarian and community work, in addition to providing training courses and specialized workshops for the foundation's employees in legal issues related to domestic violence issues and abuse Child treatment and human trafficking.

The signing of this agreement comes from the keenness of the two parties to support and strengthen the bonds of cooperation and joint work in the field of protecting women and children and in an effort to integrate efforts and exchange experiences to serve the community.

"We are always pleased to see the great interest that the private sector in the UAE have to the issues of society in general, women and children in particular, and we thank Humaid Darwish's office for their keenness in supporting victims of violence and human trafficking, and we hope to see more fruitful cooperation with them in the future," said Afra Al Basti.

For his part, Lawyer Hamid Darwish said, "We are honoured to have the trust of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children which is supporting and fostering every vulnerable person in need of social and family care and guidance, as this group needs attention from all sides because community responsibility is imposed on all, and in our turn we seek we always want to help by providing legal assistance and advice, and we contribute in supporting the foundation's in achieving its noble goal to protect women and children from domestic violence, child abuse and human trafficking."

The DFWAC is the first licenced non-profit shelter in the UAE for women and children victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking. It was established in July 2007 to offer victims immediate protection and support services in accordance with international human rights obligations.