Victory Team Duo Positive Ahead Of Grand Prix Of Italy

Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:15 PM

Victory Team duo positive ahead of Grand Prix of Italy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) The Victory Team pair of Mansoor Al Mansoori and Ahmed Al Fahim is looking towards further improvements as they head into the Grand Prix of Italy - Round 3 of the UIM F2 Powerboat Championship to be held this weekend.

The Grand Prix will be held in the port city of Brindisi on the Adriatic Sea in southern Italy’s Apulia region from 23rd to 25th August, 20119, with both Victory Team drivers aware of the task that lies ahead for the men in blue during their weekend in Italy.

"This next race will continue to be a transition period for both of us as we continue building on our capabilities as a unit. We are testing a brand new boat, and things have not exactly gone our way as we seek the best set up and weight transfer on the boats," Al Fahim stated, as the team prepared to leave for Italy on Thursday.

"Considering that this is my first year in F2 racing, I feel I still have a lot of challenges before me, especially with the new boat. The one hope is to continue the way we have done so far, and the evolution and results will automatically start showing," he added.

"We are aware that the Victory Team is among the best, and to keep this position, we have the responsibility of always pushing the limits of racing. This week in Brindisi is going to be no different as we go all out to see how much we can get from the new boat. Hopefully, we can find ourselves among genuine contenders," Al Fahim stressed.

During Round 2 in Tonsberg, Norway, Victory Team’s Al Mansoori ended in the 13th place in a race that was won by Germany’s Stefan Hagin ahead of Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashid Al Qamzi and Portugal’s Duarte Benavente.

"The team has been working hard, and we have made progress compared to our performance in Round 1 in Lithuania. We need to just sit together and see how we can move ahead so that we are among the top competitors," Al Mansoori revealed.

"The progress is there, and now we need a bit of patience to achieve what we have set before ourselves. It is a matter of time from now on. We have got less than three weeks till the next race, and we realise that we have to continue our hard work," he added.

