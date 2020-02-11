Victory Team seeks title in UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) Kevin Reiterer and Ali Al Langawi will be among the first representatives as world champions Victory Team’s open their campaign as a fresh new watersports season gets underway.

Three-time world champion Reiterer from Austria – who signed off 2019 with a second successive world with the Victory Team at the season-ending Grand Prix of Sharjah – will go all out for yet another title when he opens his quest in the Ski GP1 category at the opening round of UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Kuwait City from ‪13th to 15th February.

Joining Reiterer to have a double shot at glory will be Ali Al Langawi - a proud winner of a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia – as he bursts on to the international stage in the Runabout GP1 Category.

After being a comparative novice going through the development process for the past two seasons, Al Langawi’s presence is bound the bolster the presence of a world-class team. The new board of directors is confident that these two racers will continue flying the Victory Team flag on behalf of the UAE wherever they participate this season.

Reiterer sets a high standard in the Ski GP1 category following a focused drive towards excellence.

Now into his sixth campaign on the international stage, the 26-year-old Austrian rider will be aiming for some more accolades.

For the last two seasons, the Reiterer-Chris Wilkinson combination has been amazing for the men in blue with the young Austrian winning all but two of the 19 motos, and six out of the seven Grand Prix that he has raced in.

However, embarking on a fresh campaign Reiterer will have to be wary of challengers such as Daniel Svae Andersson, Stian Schjetlein, Ulrik Bernsten, Barnabas Szanbo and Axel Courtois. "Winning breeds a winning mentality and I am ready to launch yet another season in the Victory Team colours," Reiterer stated.

"The ultimate goal of any racer is to head out on the water and win as many races as possible. As a team we have done well so far, and I don’t see any reason why we should be wavering from these goals," he added.

Organisers have lined up a pretty ambitious Calendar for participants of the 2020 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship. After this weekend’s action in Kuwait, the racers will tackle rounds in Portimao in Portugal, China and the season finale in Sharjah in the second half of December.