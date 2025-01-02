Victory Team Welcomes Back Shaun Torrente For 2025 F1H2O World Championship
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) After much anticipation and curiosity Victory Team announced the signing of Shaun Torrente, a powerhouse in the world of powerboat racing, as part of its lineup for the 2025 F1H2O World Championship together with Alec Weckstrom and Ahmed Al Fahim. This marks a new chapter for the team as they aim to dominate the upcoming season with a proven champion on board.
For the American driver, this signifies a return to the Victory Team, where he previously raced during the 2015-2017 seasons. The three-time F1H2O World Champion, Torrente has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, determination, and an unyielding drive to succeed. His reputation as one of the most formidable competitors in the sport has earned him a place among the elite racers in the series.
Known for his technical precision and ability to adapt to the most challenging conditions, Torrente is set to elevate Victory Team’s performance on the global stage.
Speaking on his return, Torrente said: “Victory Team has always held a special place in my heart. I’m thrilled to rejoin and contribute to achieving the team’s ultimate goal—a world championship.”
Victory Team’s ambitions for 2025 are clear: to transform their potential into championship glory. DIMC Director Ahmed Al Sumaiti highlighted the significance of the new line-up: “The return of Shaun Torrente is a source of immense pride.
His expertise and experience will be invaluable. Coupled with the addition of Alec Weckström and the continued rise of Ahmed Al Fahim, we believe this team has the perfect balance of experience, talent, and determination to achieve something truly special.”
As the countdown to the 2025 F1H2O World Championship begins fans around the globe can expect thrilling races, fierce competition, and a renewed quest for glory.
Victory Team also announced that Alec Weckström will be joining the team for the 2025 F1H2O World Championship. The young Finnish talent is set to bring his skills and determination to one of the most iconic teams in the sport.
Weckström’s addition strengthens Victory Team’s lineup, where he will race alongside Emirati driver Ahmed Al Fahim, who is entering his third season with the team.
“I’m honoured to join such a prestigious team,” said Weckström. “Victory Team has a legacy of excellence, and I’m eager to contribute to their ambitions for the 2025 season.”
Speaking about the announcement, a Victory Team spokesperson stated, “Alec Weckström is one of the brightest prospects in F1H2O, and we are delighted to have him join us in the upcoming season.”
Victory Team is gearing up for an intense and competitive season, with preparations already underway to ensure a strong performance in 2025.
