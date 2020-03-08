UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VidCon Abu Dhabi Postponed To December 2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:15 PM

VidCon Abu Dhabi postponed to December 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) VidCon Abu Dhabi organisers released a statement on Sunday noting that the event has been postponed until December 2020.

The statement read, "VidCon is dedicated to delivering premium entertainment experiences across the globe, and is determined to create an unforgettable inaugural VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020 event.

"Our first priority is the safety and health of our attendees, sponsors, speakers, creators, and staff. In light of the recent health precautions taken by authorities worldwide to manage the current global health risks, VidCon Abu Dhabi will be postponed to 16th to 19th December 2020."

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi December Sunday 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Bangladesh confirms its first three cases of coron ..

1 hour ago

Over 30 startups participate in Innovation Hackath ..

2 hours ago

43,000 Abu Dhabi streetlights to be replaced with ..

2 hours ago

IRENA invites renewable energy developers to regis ..

2 hours ago

Rabdan Academy introduces distance learning for st ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Scientists Council addresses challenges i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.