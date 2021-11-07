VietJet, Airbus ink strategic cooperation agreement for 119 aircraft

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) VietJet Air, a Vietnamese international low-cost airline, and Airbus have inked a strategic partnership agreement on the delivery timeline for 119 aircraft of the airline's existing backlog and cooperation for the development of Vietjet's wide-body fleet together with other supporting terms for the airline post COVID-19 period, Vietnam news Agency (VNA) reported.

Both sides have agreed on further support and training for the airline's technicians and engineers while accelerating VietJet's Training academy development for simulators, safety management programmes, and flight management training.

The agreement was announced during the official visit to France by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam.