Vietnam Airlines Adjusts Flights Due To Typhoon Ragasa
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 09:45 AM
HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) Vietnam Airlines announced late on Wednesday that it has adjusted its flight schedules for the third time due to the impact of Typhoon Ragasa, Vietnam news Agency (VNA) reported.
On Thursday, a number of domestic flights were rescheduled between late morning and midday, while operations on other routes were adjusted after 18:00.
Several services were cancelled, particularly on routes linking the north and the south of the country.
Vietnam Airlines warned that both domestic and international flights could face cascading delays or changes as the storm continues to disrupt operations. The carrier advised passengers to remain updated on the latest information and follow safety instructions during their journeys.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2025
India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh
Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at the grand “Agricultural Exhibi ..
PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts East, Keamari, West
Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation ..
Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik
Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..
Leaders of USA, Arab League, OIC member states call for immediate ceasefire, rec ..
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Vietnam Airlines adjusts flights due to Typhoon Ragasa4 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Zulia in Venezuela19 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM launch joint initiative to support Ukraine’s recovery through educ ..7 hours ago
-
Khalifa University hosts summit on AI role in higher education9 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum shapes future of safe digital innovation10 hours ago
-
Dubai Technological and Digital Leaders Majlis discusses shaping future of AI, cybersecurity10 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Saudi embassy reception on 95th National Day10 hours ago
-
Future City Leaders Majlis showcases features of tomorrow’s cities10 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum explores emerging trends in human-centric urban planning10 hours ago
-
56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show opens in Sharjah10 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum explores new urban visions10 hours ago
-
Joint statement by leaders of members of Arab League, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation participa ..11 hours ago