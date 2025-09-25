Open Menu

Vietnam Airlines Adjusts Flights Due To Typhoon Ragasa

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 09:45 AM

Vietnam Airlines adjusts flights due to Typhoon Ragasa

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) Vietnam Airlines announced late on Wednesday that it has adjusted its flight schedules for the third time due to the impact of Typhoon Ragasa, Vietnam news Agency (VNA) reported.

On Thursday, a number of domestic flights were rescheduled between late morning and midday, while operations on other routes were adjusted after 18:00.

Several services were cancelled, particularly on routes linking the north and the south of the country.

Vietnam Airlines warned that both domestic and international flights could face cascading delays or changes as the storm continues to disrupt operations. The carrier advised passengers to remain updated on the latest information and follow safety instructions during their journeys.

Related Topics

Storm Vietnam

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

24 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2025

49 minutes ago
 India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beatin ..

India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh

10 hours ago
 Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at th ..

Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at the grand “Agricultural Exhibi ..

10 hours ago
 PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts ..

PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts East, Keamari, West

10 hours ago
 Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting

Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting

10 hours ago
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation ..

10 hours ago
 Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s ..

Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik

10 hours ago
 Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after f ..

Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo

10 hours ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Kh ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..

10 hours ago
 Leaders of USA, Arab League, OIC member states cal ..

Leaders of USA, Arab League, OIC member states call for immediate ceasefire, rec ..

10 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East