Vietnam Airlines adjusts flights due to Typhoon Ragasa

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) Vietnam Airlines announced late on Wednesday that it has adjusted its flight schedules for the third time due to the impact of Typhoon Ragasa, Vietnam news Agency (VNA) reported.

On Thursday, a number of domestic flights were rescheduled between late morning and midday, while operations on other routes were adjusted after 18:00.

Several services were cancelled, particularly on routes linking the north and the south of the country.

Vietnam Airlines warned that both domestic and international flights could face cascading delays or changes as the storm continues to disrupt operations. The carrier advised passengers to remain updated on the latest information and follow safety instructions during their journeys.