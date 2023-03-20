UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Attracting Japanese Investments To New Areas

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 03:15 PM

Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new areas

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) HANOI, 20th March, 2023 (WAM) – Vietnam is attracting more Japanese investments to digital transformation and green growth, as recommended in the Vietnam-Japan Joint Initiative (VJI), the state news agency (VNA) reported.

Phase VIII of the initiative, launched in 2003, concluded in March 2023, under which 497 out of the 597 items were completed.

To promote its role, the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment proposed building a cooperation programme between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of the two countries, focusing on digital transformation, support industry and personnel training.

Japanese SMEs have capacity, experience and high-tech, and Vietnamese firms have abundant human resources, which is reciprocal during their development cooperation.

According to a survey conducted by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in 2022, 60% of Japanese firms said they plan to expand operations in Vietnam, the highest in Southeast Asia.

With the aim of joining the group of upper-middle-income countries by 2030, Vietnam has paid attention to scientific-technological application, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, green economy, digital economy, circular economy and knowledge-based economy.

The country, therefore, is encouraging Japanese enterprises to step up investment in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, high-tech agriculture, IT, smart urban development, financial services, banking and innovation.

The Vietnamese Government has committed to supporting businesses, contributing to advancing the Vietnam-Japan relationship to a new height.

Currently, Japan is running more than 5,000 valid projects in Vietnam with a total investment capital of over US$69 billion, ranking third among the 141 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian nation.

Related Topics

Agriculture Hanoi Japan Vietnam March Government Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Investopia brings together Italian, European compa ..

Investopia brings together Italian, European companies in Milan to explore inves ..

5 minutes ago
 Moorfields Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi performs life ..

Moorfields Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi performs life-changing surgery on 23-year-o ..

5 minutes ago
 PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS des ..

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS deserves strongest condemnation: ..

51 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in ..

MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in brain health

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platfor ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platform for Public Water Transport

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.