UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Attracts US$31.8 Bln In FDI In 11 Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 12:00 PM

Vietnam attracts US$31.8 bln in FDI in 11 months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) Vietnam attracted US$31.8 billion in Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, in the first 11 months of 2019, up 3 percent year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency, FIA, under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Of the figure, US$14.68 billion was poured into 3,478 new projects, up 28 percent for the number of projects but down 7 percent in terms of capital, the Vietnam news Agency, VNA, has reported.

Up to US$5.87 billion was pledged to 1,256 existing projects, equivalent to 79.

3 percent of the value from a year ago, but up 20 percent in the terms of the number of projects.

During the period, foreign firms invested US$11.24 billion in Vietnam through capital contributions and share purchases, representing a yearly rise of 47.1 percent and accounting for 35.4 percent of the total registered capital.

The 11-month FDI disbursement reached an estimated US$17.69 billion, surging 7.2 percent over the same period last year, added the FIA.

Related Topics

Same Vietnam Federal Investigation Agency 2019 From Share Billion

Recent Stories

 Country’s top court questions tenure extension ..

21 minutes ago

Black boxes from crashed helicopters found in Mali ..

22 minutes ago

Century-old boat to compete in 75th Sydney-Hobart ..

23 minutes ago

South Korea posts lowest Q3 birth rates

23 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher for fourth consecutive s ..

28 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games hockey pools confirmed

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.