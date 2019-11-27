Vietnam attracts US$31.8 bln in FDI in 11 months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) Vietnam attracted US$31.8 billion in Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, in the first 11 months of 2019, up 3 percent year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency, FIA, under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Of the figure, US$14.68 billion was poured into 3,478 new projects, up 28 percent for the number of projects but down 7 percent in terms of capital, the Vietnam news Agency, VNA, has reported.

Up to US$5.87 billion was pledged to 1,256 existing projects, equivalent to 79.

3 percent of the value from a year ago, but up 20 percent in the terms of the number of projects.

During the period, foreign firms invested US$11.24 billion in Vietnam through capital contributions and share purchases, representing a yearly rise of 47.1 percent and accounting for 35.4 percent of the total registered capital.

The 11-month FDI disbursement reached an estimated US$17.69 billion, surging 7.2 percent over the same period last year, added the FIA.