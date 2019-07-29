UrduPoint.com
Vietnam FDI Disbursement Rises 8.8 Percent In Seven Months

Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Vietnam FDI disbursement rises 8.8 percent in seven months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) Foreign investors in Vietnam disbursed a total of US$9.85 billion from begining of this year to 20th July, up 8.8 percent from the previous year, the Vietnamese Foreign Investment Agency, FIA, revealed.

According to Vietnam's official news agency, VNA, the FIA, which operates under the country's Ministry of Plannin and Investment, reported that foreign direct investment, FDI, commitments soared 4.6 percent year-on-year to $22.94 billion in the January-July period. Of this amount, fresh approvals increased 2.2 percent to $13.2 billion while investors added $4.95 billion to existing projects or equivalent to 84.2 percent of the same period last year, VNA added.

"Foreign investors injected their money in 17 sectors and areas. Manufacturing and processing continued to be the most appealing sector by attracting US$9.

63 billion from January to July, accounting for 41.95 percent of the total registered investment. It was followed by real estate trading with $5.6 billion (24.4 percent) and retail and wholesale with $1.69 billion (7.4 percent)," it continued.

Japan remained the leading foreign investor by pouring $6.88 billion into Vietnam during the period. The Republic of Korea ranked second with $5.46 billion, while Singapore came next with $2.73 billion.

According to the FIA, foreign investors were present in 59 cities and provinces. Of them, the capital lured the largest share $6.17 billion. Ho Chi Minh City and the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau were runners-up with $4.12 billion and $2.15 billion, respectively.

