Vietnam reports first COVID-19-related death, 37 more infection cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) Vietnam reported its first COVID-19-related death as a 70-year-old man died of multiple comorbidities, according to Vietnam news Agency, VNA.

The southeast Asian country was proud of its zero deaths until Thursday, thanks to the systematic preventive measures taken in advance, even before the arrival of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Vietnam also recorded 37 more COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Of them, 26 are imported cases who have been put under quarantine following their arrival, three in Ho Chi Minh City and eight in the central province of Quang Nam.

Vietnam has so far confirmed 546 infections, 302 of them are imported cases and 104 others related to the outbreak in central Da Nang city since July 25.

The total number of recoveries stood at 373, accounting for 68.3 percent of total infections.

As many as 53,767 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 619 in hospitals, 38,625 in concentrated quarantine facilities and 38,523 at home, said the VNA report.