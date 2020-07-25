UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Reports First Local Coronavirus Infection In Over Three Months

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Vietnam reports first local coronavirus infection in over three months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) Vietnam reported its first local coronavirus infection for more than three months on Saturday after a man in the central city of Danang tested positive four times for the virus, Reuters quoted a government statement said.

Thanks to strict quarantine measures and an aggressive and widespread testing programme, Vietnam had kept its virus total to an impressively low 415 cases, and had reported no locally transmitted infections for 100 days.

Related Topics

Man Vietnam Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Fazl-ur-Rehman’s unqualified brother appointed a ..

20 minutes ago

More than 15,000 violations for not giving priorit ..

23 minutes ago

Ottoman Empire Caliph’s grand-daughter offers Ju ..

52 minutes ago

At least 9 people died in firing incident in Rawal ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 24 deaths, 1, 487 new cases of Co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.