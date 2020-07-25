Vietnam reports first local coronavirus infection in over three months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) Vietnam reported its first local coronavirus infection for more than three months on Saturday after a man in the central city of Danang tested positive four times for the virus, Reuters quoted a government statement said.

Thanks to strict quarantine measures and an aggressive and widespread testing programme, Vietnam had kept its virus total to an impressively low 415 cases, and had reported no locally transmitted infections for 100 days.