Vietnam To Invest Over US$501 Million In Semiconductor Chip Plant
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM
HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Vietnam will invest about 12.8 trillion Vietnamese dong (US$501.2 million) to build a small-scale semiconductor chip manufacturing plant to serve research, design, production, packaging and testing, local media reported Monday.
Nguyen Khac Lich, Director of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, said enterprises investing in the plant would be supported.
He said the country would support 30 percent of the total investment directly from the central budget in case the plant is accepted and put into production before 31st December 2030, with the total support amount not exceeding 10 trillion dong (391.6 million Dollars).
Last year, Vietnam issued a strategy for semiconductor industry development until 2030, with a vision for 2050.
