Vietnam, UK Enhance Cooperation In Digital Economy, Digital Transformation

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:15 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) Vietnamese Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung and the UK's Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Chris Philp signed a Letter of Intent on cooperation in digital economy and digital transformation.

The two officials shared strategic orientations, national programmes and projects on the development of the digital economy and digital society of each country, as well as initiatives and policies in support of digital economic development, Vietnam news Agency (VNA) reported.

They also exchanged opinions on possibilities to expand cooperation and strengthen coordination between management agencies on digital transformation, digital economy, digital business connection, and discussed measures to jointly develop and organise the implementation of initiatives within the framework of the UK-ASEAN Digital Innovation Partnership and the Asia-Pacific Digital Trade Network.

Philp introduced a plan to implement initiatives to expand cooperation in digital economic development with Asia-Pacific and ASEAN, through the UK-ASEAN Digital Innovation Partnership, and a programme to support ASEAN in carrying out digital trade platforms, and standards and architectural frameworks for smart building.

On the same day, Hung had a working session with representatives from the trade association techUK and the UK-ASEAN Business Council, during which he affirmed cooperation between the two countries' digital enterprises holds much potential and needs to be expanded.

From 2022, the Ministry of Information and Communications will consider implementing Vietnam-UK digital forums, investment promotion programmes, seminars so that businesses can find partners, expand market and cooperate in projects on digital economy and digital transformation.

Hung is accompanying Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on his trip for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and a working visit to the UK.

