Vietnam wins ASEAN Rowing Championships

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) Vietnam dominated the Southeast Asian Senior and Junior Rowing Championships, which concluded in the central city of Da Nang on 30th July.

The Vietnamese rowers grabbed 14 gold medals, seven times more than second-placed Indonesia, according to Vietnam news agency, VNA.

As many as 100 athletes from seven countries participated under 20 categories for both men and women.