Vietnam’s FDI grows 27.3% in seven months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) Vietnam attracted US$24.09 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of 2025, a 27.3 percent increase year-on-year, driven by strong investor confidence, the Ministry of Finance’s National Statistics Office (NSO) reported on Wednesday.

The FDI inflows, covering newly-registered and adjusted capital, and capital contribution through share purchases, included $10.03 billion registered for 2,254 new projects.

The figures presented a year-on-year rise of 15.2 percent in projects, though registered capital dropped 11.1 percent, showing that investors have continued to flock to Vietnam but with smaller deals.