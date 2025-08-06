Vietnam’s FDI Grows 27.3% In Seven Months
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 11:15 AM
HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) Vietnam attracted US$24.09 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of 2025, a 27.3 percent increase year-on-year, driven by strong investor confidence, the Ministry of Finance’s National Statistics Office (NSO) reported on Wednesday.
The FDI inflows, covering newly-registered and adjusted capital, and capital contribution through share purchases, included $10.03 billion registered for 2,254 new projects.
The figures presented a year-on-year rise of 15.2 percent in projects, though registered capital dropped 11.1 percent, showing that investors have continued to flock to Vietnam but with smaller deals.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
More Stories From Middle East
-
Vietnam’s FDI grows 27.3% in seven months2 minutes ago
-
China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport17 minutes ago
-
Japan's real wages in June fall 1.3%, down for 6th straight month32 minutes ago
-
Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record1 hour ago
-
OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised1 hour ago
-
US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA World Cup9 hours ago
-
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza10 hours ago
-
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against escalation10 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes12 hours ago
-
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM12 hours ago
-
Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site achieves new record with two launches in five days12 hours ago
-
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen12 hours ago