Vietnam’s FDI Inflow Soars By 48.6% In January
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 10:15 AM
HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) More than US$4.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) was funnelled into Vietnam in January, a year-on-year surge of 48.6 percent, the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency reported.
According to the Vietnam news Agency (VNA), the investment landscape saw 282 new projects being registered, with total capital amounting to nearly $1.29 billion, representing a 43.6 percent decrease from a year earlier.
Meanwhile, the additional capital from 137 existing projects saw a dramatic increase, reaching $2.73 billion – more than six times higher than the same period last year.
In the month, foreign investors engaged in 260 share purchases and capital contributions, totalling $322.9 million, up 70.4 percent year-on-year despite a 12.2 percent fall in the transaction number.
As much as $1.51 billion was disbursed in January, rising 2 percent against the same time in 2024.
