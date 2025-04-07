Open Menu

Vietnam's GDP Expands By 6.93% In Q1

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.93 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, the highest Q1 rate since 2020, the National Statistics Office (NSO) reported.

Vietnam news Agency (VNA) quoted the NSO as saying that the agro-forestry-fishery, industry-construction, and service sectors expanded by 3.74 percent, 7.42 percent and 7.7 percent, contributing 6.09 percent, 40.17 percent, and 53.74 percent to the total GDP expansion during January–March, respectively.

