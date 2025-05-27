HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Vietnam's maritime and inland waterway transport sectors have continued to demonstrate robust growth during the first four months of 2025, signalling a steady recovery in trade and logistics activities, according to the Vietnam news Agency (VNA).

Data from the Vietnam Maritime and Waterway Administration (VIMAWA), under the Ministry of Construction, showed that total cargo handled via ports reached 370.5 million tonnes, an increase of 11 percent compared to the same period last year.

Container cargo played a pivotal role in this upward trend, with an output of 10.52 million TEUs, an 11 percent year-on-year increase.

Both imports and exports posted impressive gains, each growing by 14 percent to 3.29 million TEUs and 3.4 million TEUs, respectively. Domestic container cargo also rose by 6 percent to 3.82 million TEUs.

The cargo structure at ports included 71 million tonnes of exports, up 3 percent, and 95.3 million tonnes of imports, up 9 percent. Meanwhile, domestically transported cargo reached 202.9 million tonnes, marking a strong 14 percent increase. Transit goods handled at ports totalled 1.44 million tonnes.

These figures highlight the resurgence in both international trade and domestic economic activities.