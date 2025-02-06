HCM CITY, Vietnam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Private carrier Vietjet achieved impressive business growth in 2024, expanding its international flight network and modern fleet while driving record revenue and profit.

According to the Vietnam news Agency (VNA), the airline's continued success marks a significant milestone in its recovery and expansion after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the financial results for Q4-2024, Vietjet recorded aviation revenue of 19.776 trillion VND (approx. US$784 million) and after-tax profit of 167 billion VND (US$6.

6 million), representing a 36 percent and 247 percent YoY (year-on-year) growth, respectively.

For the entire year of 2024, the airline's aviation revenue reached 71.545 trillion VND (approx. $2.8 billion), with after-tax profit exceeding 1.3 trillion VND ($51.6 million), increasing by 33 percent and 697 percent YoY, respectively.

In 2024, Vietjet transported over 25.9 million passengers with 137,000 flights across 145 routes, including 44 domestic and 101 international routes. The airline has recorded the highest volume of passengers among Vietnamese carriers.