Vinicius De Oliveira Retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight Title, As Ali Al Qaisi Wins Featherweight Championship

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) Vinicius de Oliveira defeated Sylvester Chipfumbu via submission to retain the UAE Warriors Bantamweight title at the Jiu Jitsu Arena in the UAE capital yesterday.

Originally this event was to be headlined by Vinicius de Oliveira vs. Ray Borg. However, the former UFC contender had to pull out of this fight due to COVID-19. Instead, de Oliveira met Sylvester Chipfumbu.

For the UAE Warriors Featherweight Championship, Jordan's Ali Al Qaisi defeated Do Gyeom Lee via unanimous decision.

The star-studded event saw a number of sheikhs and dignitaries, including Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, Javier Mendez, and many more in attendance.

Elsewhere on the card, Portugal’s Andre Fialho (14-3) continued his win streak with another stoppage victory, Tahir Abdulaev (12-1) scored the biggest win of his career, and prospects Sarvadzhon Khamidov (12-0), John Mitchell (4-0), & Imamshafi Aliev (7-0) all remained undefeated.

Established in 2012, UAE Warriors has cultivated an international reputation amongst industry leaders and fans alike through the consistent delivery of action-packed match ups and top-tier production.

Conceptualised as a platform for local and international fighters to showcase their combat skills and entertain audiences across the globe, UAE Warriors has to date realised 10 events across 5 nations with an additional 7 shows scheduled for 2019 alone.

Relaunched in January 2019 under the revamped management of Palms sports, the unprecedented success attained in terms of both production and fan engagement resulted in the evolution of the brand to encompass and proudly represent the UAE as a whole.

