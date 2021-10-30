Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wins Featherweight Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) Vinicius de Oliveira defeated Sylvester Chipfumbu via submission to retain the UAE Warriors Bantamweight title at the Jiu Jitsu Arena in the UAE capital yesterday.

Originally this event was to be headlined by Vinicius de Oliveira vs. Ray Borg. However, the former UFC contender had to pull out of this fight due to COVID-19. Instead, de Oliveira met Sylvester Chipfumbu.

For the UAE Warriors Featherweight Championship, Jordan's Ali Al Qaisi defeated Do Gyeom Lee via unanimous decision.

The star-studded event saw a number of sheikhs and dignitaries, including Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, Javier Mendez, and many more in attendance.

Elsewhere on the card, Portugal’s Andre Fialho (14-3) continued his win streak with another stoppage victory, Tahir Abdulaev (12-1) scored the biggest win of his career, and prospects Sarvadzhon Khamidov (12-0), John Mitchell (4-0), & Imamshafi Aliev (7-0) all remained undefeated.

