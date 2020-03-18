UrduPoint.com
Violating Bans Issued By Relevant Authorities To Limit COVID-19 Spread Punishable By Law: UAE Attorney-General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

Violating bans issued by relevant authorities to limit COVID-19 spread punishable by law: UAE Attorney-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has said that individuals and bodies that violate imposed bans and restrictions by relevant authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, will be punished under the law.

Under this framework, anyone travelling to the UAE from abroad should commit to a home quarantine period of 14 days and follow the instructions of relevant authorities. Violating home quarantine procedures, leaving their houses, and exposing the lives of others to danger shall be punishable by law, the Attorney-General affirmed.

Dr. Al Shamsi urged citizens and residents in the country to abide by the law and follow the instructions and decisions issued by relevant national authorities to ensure and protect their health and safety.

