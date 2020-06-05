UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Violators Of COVID-19 Precautionary Measures From Various Nationalities Caught

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:45 PM

Violators of COVID-19 precautionary measures from various nationalities caught

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2020) The Spokesperson of Emergency and Crisis Prosecution has announced that as part of the country's efforts to combat COVID-19, contain its spread, and ensure the adherence of UAE citizens and residents to instructions issued by the competent authorities, a number of people from different nationalities have been caught in violation of official guidelines.

He indicated that the violations committed included failure to comply with quarantine facilities' measures, leaving home during curfew, not adhering to quarantine instructions and violating compulsory hospitalisation, violating prohibitions and restrictions on assemblies and gatherings in public places, farms and estates, and non-compliance with quarantine instructions in private establishments.

He added that legal action has been taken and charges filed against them, adding that fines for these violations range from AED 3,000 to 50,000, depending on the nature of the violation.

The Public Prosecution has called upon the public to adhere to precautionary and preventative measures, laws, regulations, and decisions issued by government authorities and said that ''violators will be subject to legal action."

The Public Prosecution affirmed that it would take legal action against all those who do not adhere to measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 to protect the health and safety of UAE community members and to support government efforts to contain the health, economic, and social impact of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

UAE UAE Dirham All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

25 minutes ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

31 minutes ago

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago

Three COVID-19 cases reported in Attock, tally rea ..

4 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KP, Punj ..

4 minutes ago

Ireland to Enter 2nd Phase of COVID-19 Lockdown Ex ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.