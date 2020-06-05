Violators of COVID-19 precautionary measures from various nationalities caught

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2020) The Spokesperson of Emergency and Crisis Prosecution has announced that as part of the country's efforts to combat COVID-19, contain its spread, and ensure the adherence of UAE citizens and residents to instructions issued by the competent authorities, a number of people from different nationalities have been caught in violation of official guidelines.

He indicated that the violations committed included failure to comply with quarantine facilities' measures, leaving home during curfew, not adhering to quarantine instructions and violating compulsory hospitalisation, violating prohibitions and restrictions on assemblies and gatherings in public places, farms and estates, and non-compliance with quarantine instructions in private establishments.

He added that legal action has been taken and charges filed against them, adding that fines for these violations range from AED 3,000 to 50,000, depending on the nature of the violation.

The Public Prosecution has called upon the public to adhere to precautionary and preventative measures, laws, regulations, and decisions issued by government authorities and said that ''violators will be subject to legal action."

The Public Prosecution affirmed that it would take legal action against all those who do not adhere to measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 to protect the health and safety of UAE community members and to support government efforts to contain the health, economic, and social impact of the coronavirus.