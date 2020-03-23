Violators of preventive measures to face fine, jail terms: Ministry of Interior

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Interior, MoI, has called upon members of the public to stay at home except in cases of necessity, including getting essential supplies, such as food and medicine, or going out for work.

"The measures are part of the precautionary and preventive steps taken by the UAE to contain the coronavirus, COVID-19, and ensure safety and wellbeing of the UAE citizens, residents and visitors," the Ministry said in a statement.

The public are also called upon to use their own family cars with a maximum of three individuals per car. They are also called not to visit public places and maintain social distancing protocols during family gatherings as part of the precautionary measures.

The Ministry also called upon the public not to visit hospitals except for critical and emergency cases and to use face masks for public health safety.

The UAE law on communicable diseases, which includes fines and jail terms, will be enforced against all violators, added the statement.

The Ministry called upon the public to adhere to preventive measures, follow news updates on the health developments from the official government sources and disregard rumours and not circulate them.

"Violators will be subject to legal actions," the Ministry affirmed.