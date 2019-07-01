UrduPoint.com
Violence Against Women A Violation Of Their Basic Rights, Freedoms: UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:15 PM

Violence against women a violation of their basic rights, freedoms: UAE

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) The UAE has stressed that violence against women is a violation of their fundamental rights and freedoms, and hinders their enjoyment of their full rights in the community.

Noura Abdulrahman Al Suwaidi, Representative of the Human Rights Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MOFAIC, delivered the UAE statement during the 11th session of the Human Rights Council.

The Council held an interactive discussion on a report on women and children issued by the Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and the Special Rapporteur on Human Trafficking.

The UAE showed its support for the call of the special rapporteurs to enhance the international efforts to eradicate violence against women and stressed the importance of joint global action while noting that countries are responsible for preventing violence against women.

Al Suwaidi also highlighted the country's policy to combat violence against women, by raising awareness, increasing penalties on perpetrators and protecting victims.

Regarding human trafficking, the UAE supports the outcomes of the report related to the challenges faced by victims of human trafficking in terms of long-term social integration, which negatively affects their rights to protection and assistance, Al Suwaidi said.

The UAE representative noted that the efforts to combat human trafficking are not sufficient unless supported by policies that ensure the rights of victims.

Al Suwaidi went on to highlight the country’s implementation of Federal Law No. 01 of 2015 on deterring human trafficking, as well as the National Committee for Combatting Human Trafficking strategic plan, in which the country seeks to maintain its position as an active and committed member of the international community, supporting the responsibilities that go along with tackling the global phenomenon of human trafficking.

She then highlighted the UAE's various international cooperation efforts to counter human trafficking as well as details.

