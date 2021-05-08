UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIP Terminal At Dubai South Records Rapid Increase Of 336% In Private Jets Movements In Q1 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 07:15 PM

VIP Terminal at Dubai South records rapid increase of 336% in private jets movements in Q1 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2021) The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South announced that private jet movements continued their impressive growth in 2021 with a 336 percent increase in Q1 2021, reaching 4,904 compared to 1,460 in Q1 2020 and 1,676 in Q1 2019.

Aircraft movements include the four FBOs operating at MBRAH, which are Jetex Executive Aviation, Jet Aviation, DC Aviation and ExecuJet middle East.

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said, "Our private jet movements at the VIP Terminal in the MBRAH have been increasing steadily since last July, which is a testament to the successful national vaccination campaign, the emirate’s status as a preferred destination for tourists from across the world as well as Dubai’s ranking third globally and second in the "Major Cities" category in the recent "FDI Global Cities of the Future 2021/2022" report as a magnet for foreign direct investment (FDI).

We look forward to sustaining the momentum of aircraft movements as Dubai gears up to welcoming the world to Expo 2020 in October."

The MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading private jet companies and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres as well as to training and education campuses and seeks to strengthen engineering industries.

Related Topics

World Education Dubai Rashid Middle East Hub July October 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.