VIP Terminal at Dubai South records steep growth in business, private jets movement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub at Dubai South announced a sharp growth in business and private jets movements since July 2020 at its VIP terminal despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aircraft movements during Q3 2020 recorded double-digit growth which amounted to 93 percent compared with the same period in 2019. Following a decline in figures leading up to April, heavily impacted by the pandemic on aviation and many other industries worldwide, numbers began climbing in May and mid-June before they eventually surpassed last year’s performance during summer months.

Medical travel and business-related movements by VIPs and high-net-worth individuals, together with holiday trips, accounted for the sharp increase in travel over the recent months. Additionally, with the UAE easing travel restrictions, the high demand for the movement of corporate jets was evident.

Tahnoon Saif, Chief Executive Officer of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said, "By analysing the numbers, it is reassuring to see the return of private jet travel given the circumstance we are all experiencing. Dubai has always been a business and vacation destination for the world and measures taken by the UAE government as a whole and the VIP terminal at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in specific have only reinforced the commitment to the sector, cushioning VIP traveller movement and reinforcing visits to Dubai as well as outbound international trips.

"

The VIP terminal is serviced by three FBOs as it has stringent sanitisation standards and PCR COVID-19 testing facilities in place, which enhanced and increased air traffic movements through the terminal. Additionally, medical teams for COVID-19 testing are available 24/7 at the VIP terminal, with quick turnaround results.

The MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries. Located in, and developed by, Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.

Aviation represents over one-quarter of Dubai’s GDP, with the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub assisting the growth of the economy through its contributions to the sector that strengthen the emirate’s strategic proposition.