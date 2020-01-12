UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virgin Hyperloop One Announces Technology Can Be Powered Off-grid In Middle East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 04:15 PM

Virgin Hyperloop One announces technology can be powered off-grid in Middle East

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) Virgin Hyperloop One, VHO, the world’s leading hyperloop company, announced its participation in this year’s Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, a global platform that seeks to accelerate sustainable development, where it is presenting at ADSW’s headliner event, the World Future Energy Summit, to discuss what it will be like to travel in the 21st century.

The annual event is taking place in Abu Dhabi from 11th-18th January 2020.

At speeds of over 1,000km/h, hyperloop can connect all Gulf cities within one hour. The system has zero direct emissions and could move close to 45 million passengers per year in the region leveraging solar panels, which cover the tube.

"At VHO, we are committed to a massive leap forward to offset the impacts of vehicle, train and air travel in a way that no current technology can. We estimate that per passenger, hyperloop is 50 percent more energy-efficient than high-speed rail and up to 10 times more than flying.

As a result, all Gulf cities could be less than an hour away from each other, powered by a zero-emission network that is energy neutral and could be completely unplugged from the grid in the middle East."

In line with the UAE’s Federal "Energy Strategy 2050", VHO’s clean energy solution supports the strategy’s goals to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25 percent to 50 percent by 2050 and reduce the carbon footprint of power generation by 70 percent, thus saving AED700 billion by 2050.

Having already attracted major investors from the UAE, such as VHO’s lead investor, DP World, a hyperloop connection would see passengers travel the region at incredible speeds, cutting the travel time from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah to 48 minutes, for example.

Related Topics

Century World Technology UAE Jeddah Company Abu Dhabi Vehicle Lead Middle East January 2020 Event All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Emirate’s 2020 gener ..

56 seconds ago

AIM 2020 organises competitions in 72 countries to ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inks loan agreement ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates new Oman Sultan

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates new Sultan o ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Haitham bin Tariq Al ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.