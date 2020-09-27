Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility study with BLR Airport in Bangalore, India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) Building on recent momentum in the Gulf region, Virgin Hyperloop today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Bangalore International Airport Limited, BIAL, operator of the award-winning Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, KIAB/ BLR Airport.

The MoU was formalised virtually by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop, and T M Vijay Bhaskar, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and Chairman of the board of Directors at Bangalore International Airport Limited. Kapil Mohan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure Development Department, Government of Karnataka, also attended the virtual event.

"Beyond just the transit of passengers, airports are crucial conduits for goods, especially time-sensitive deliveries. A hyperloop-connected airport would dramatically improve the delivery of cargo and create an ultra-efficient supply chain," said Sultan bin Sulayem, also Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. "We are honoured to partner with Bangalore International Airport Limited to explore how hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in the region.

'' The pre-feasibility study, which focuses on technical, economic and route feasibility, is expected to be completed in two phases of six months each. With speeds of up to 1,080 km/h, hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from BLR Airport to the city centre in under 10 minutes, compared to more than 45 minutes by road, according to the preliminary analysis.

Virgin Hyperloop continues to be active in the Gulf region. Saudi Arabia is leading the world with a first-of-its-kind national hyperloop study to evaluate how a hyperloop carrying both passenger and cargo could spark economic benefits, create jobs and develop high-tech skills. The study, commissioned by Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, will lay the groundwork for a network of hyperloop routes to be considered ‎across Saudi Arabia.

Virgin Hyperloop also announced a partnership with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI, to support the development of hyperloop technology and sustainable transportation through advanced AI research.