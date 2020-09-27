UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virgin Hyperloop To Conduct Hyperloop Feasibility Study With BLR Airport In Bangalore, India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility study with BLR Airport in Bangalore, India

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) Building on recent momentum in the Gulf region, Virgin Hyperloop today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Bangalore International Airport Limited, BIAL, operator of the award-winning Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, KIAB/ BLR Airport.

The MoU was formalised virtually by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop, and T M Vijay Bhaskar, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and Chairman of the board of Directors at Bangalore International Airport Limited. Kapil Mohan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure Development Department, Government of Karnataka, also attended the virtual event.

"Beyond just the transit of passengers, airports are crucial conduits for goods, especially time-sensitive deliveries. A hyperloop-connected airport would dramatically improve the delivery of cargo and create an ultra-efficient supply chain," said Sultan bin Sulayem, also Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. "We are honoured to partner with Bangalore International Airport Limited to explore how hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in the region.

'' The pre-feasibility study, which focuses on technical, economic and route feasibility, is expected to be completed in two phases of six months each. With speeds of up to 1,080 km/h, hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from BLR Airport to the city centre in under 10 minutes, compared to more than 45 minutes by road, according to the preliminary analysis.

Virgin Hyperloop continues to be active in the Gulf region. Saudi Arabia is leading the world with a first-of-its-kind national hyperloop study to evaluate how a hyperloop carrying both passenger and cargo could spark economic benefits, create jobs and develop high-tech skills. The study, commissioned by Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, will lay the groundwork for a network of hyperloop routes to be considered ‎across Saudi Arabia.

Virgin Hyperloop also announced a partnership with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI, to support the development of hyperloop technology and sustainable transportation through advanced AI research.

Related Topics

World Technology Road Saudi Bangalore Saudi Arabia M Vijay Sultan Ahmed Event From Government Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

16 minutes ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

16 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

31 minutes ago

Department of Community Development launches unive ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s return to Fight Island breaks UFC ..

46 minutes ago

Value of Dubai Chamber member-exports up 7.4% in J ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.