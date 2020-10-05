Virtual Conference on 'Role of Youth in Promoting Societal Peace' examines ways of prosperity, stability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) The World Muslim Communities Council has organised the virtual conference "Role of Youth in Promoting Societal Peace", with the participation of a group of young people from different countries, where they discussed mechanisms and ways to enhance the role of youth in achieving prosperity, coexistence and community peace in their countries.

In his opening speech for the conference, Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council, said that no society can enjoy security and stability without achieving social peace, because it is necessary for the survival, cohesion and development of societies. Peace is not achieved by the efforts of the state alone, but the concerted efforts of all components of society, calling for the need for Muslim societies to have a fundamental and pioneering role in promoting social peace. He called for giving more attention to youth and creating an environment that embraces and enables them to perform their positive role.

The Chairman of the Council also praised the French Council for the Muslim Faith for its role in dealing with the stage in which the Muslim community in France and Europe is going through, stressing that French President Emmanuel Macron has renewed his confidence in the Council, a message that we must receive positively and use it as an opportunity to enhance the role of Muslims in assuming their responsibilities in society French as a whole.

Dr. Mohamed Bachari, Secretary-General of the World Muslim Communities Council, said there is no opportunity to distance youth from decision-making and the innovation partnership that drives the promotion of peace values, as ambitious youth achievements have earned the world conviction and courage in developing young people in active and rising fields in their societies.

Conference sessions began with the moderation of Lia Mahmutova, President of the Federation of Muslim Women of the Baltic States in Estonia.

Zakaria bin Mohamed, Secretary-General of the Muslim Youth Union in Cambodia, in his speech entitled "Youth and Peaceful Coexistence: Cambodian Perspective" likened peace to oxygen, said, "Without it, we will not live .

.. there is no value for prosperity and development without peace."

Dmitry Chopin, Head of the Centre for Strategic Partnership for Intercultural Cooperation in Russia, stressed in his speech entitled "Role of Russian Youth in Social Projects", that the Muslim community in Russia has an opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities for the benefit of society and the motherland through Muslim youth initiatives in promoting societal peace, such as a fund to support culture in Russia, and youth initiatives in the distribution of food, support for families and others.

Fatma Karaj, Head of the Women’s Office in the Albanian Community, in her speech entitled "Investing in Youth to Promote World Peace: Albanian Muslim Community Model", pointed to the importance of youth as a great element in finding solutions to international conflicts, to contribute to strengthening community peace, calling for Youth to promoting peace, starting with families and feeling a sense of responsibility, participating in humanitarian activities, adopting human and Islamic values and spreading peace.

Aisha Ajara, a student of law in the Islamic University of Uganda, called on society to benefit from the innovative capabilities of young people, and the technology of communications, to promote social peace and social justice, as well as to enhance global communication regardless of geography, and to establish a network that brings us closer to each other.

Tila Harrison Hunt, a young Muslim activist from New Zealand, in his speech (Strategies to Enhance Social Peace Through Youth), spoke about the challenges of youth in New Zealand and the world, namely crime, suicide, extremism and identity. He called for reviewing strategies for promoting social peace through positive engagement and caring for youth, cooperation with religious leaders to instil peace and combating extremism.