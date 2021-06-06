UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virtual Series Explores Prospects For UAE-Russia Cooperation In Technology And Innovation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Virtual series explores prospects for UAE-Russia cooperation in technology and innovation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the Russian-UAE Business Council and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, recently hosted a virtual forum as part of its newly launched Dubai Global Partnership Series, which explored new avenues of economic cooperation between the emirate and Russia.

Featuring 150 participants from 12 countries, the virtual forum examined high-potential bilateral trade and investment opportunities across ICT, technology and innovation.

Speakers included Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber; Maxim Fateev, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation; Alexei Busev, Executive Director of the Russian-UAE Business Council and representative of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ammar Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai internet City; Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President of the Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Campus; Evgeniy Borisov, Deputy Director of the Russian Internet Initiatives Development Fund, and Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber.

During his opening speech, Buamim highlighted the UAE-Russia relations, which are expanding across various fields, and described the formation of the Russian-Emirati Business Council as a clear indication of growing interest on both sides to take trade ties to a higher level.

Buamim said that non-oil trade between Dubai and Russia has increased steadily in recent years to reach AED7.7 billion in 2020, a positive trend supported by several developments, such as high-level visits, the easing of visa restrictions and the signing of strategic cooperation agreements.

The UAE and Russian economies share many synergies, including their strong focus on fostering innovation, economic diversification, global trade and foreign investment. Much like Russia, Dubai is currently in the midst of a rapid digital transformation led by the impact of COVID-19, while it invests heavily in its smart city vision and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, said Buamim, adding that Russia’s information technology outsourcing industry offers much scope for cooperation with the UAE.

The forum concluded with a panel discussion that examined Dubai’s status as a preferred business hub for high-tech companies from Russia, key sectors of mutual interest for Russian and UAE companies and investors, and practical advice on how companies can establish a presence in the Dubai and Russian markets.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business Moscow Russia UAE Dubai Chamber Hub Visa 2020 Market Commerce From Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

14 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

40 minutes ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

43 minutes ago

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.